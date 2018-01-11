AJ Styles says he wouldn’t mind reuniting with his Bullet Club on Raw

Jan 11, 2018 - by Steve Gerweck

“It is what it is, I guess, as far as the way things are supposed to happen. Even though I had my own reunion with them shortly after I arrived, and its in the story, I’m not even with those guys right now. They’re on RAW and I’m on SmackDown and I’m kind of doing my own thing by myself. But those three guys being together is something special because, truth be told, those were the three guys who were originally together. If I could look into the future or try to predict things. I’d like to think that maybe we can all be together doing something. At some point. But you never know where things are going to lead, but right now I’m very interested in what I’m seeing.”

source: IGN.com

