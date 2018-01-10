WWE NXT Coverage – 1/10/18

NXT opens with the Undisputed ERA saying they are bringing in 2018 in style with the NXT Tag Team Championship. Kyle O’Reilly and Bobby Fish say they will take care of SAnitY tonight and Adam Cole says he will take out anyone who gets in his way of becoming the next NXT Champion. We then see the opening video for NXT and go into the Center Stage Theatre in Atlanta, Georgia where Mauro Ranallo, Nigel McGuinness, and Percy Watson welcome us to the show. They remind up of tonight’s main event between The Undisputed ERA and SAnitY for the tag titles.

We see footage of Shayne Baszler choking out Jessie in the Performance Center last week while Dakota Kai tries to get her to stop. Baszler wishes them good luck in their training before leaving.

Match #1 – Singles Match: Shayna Baszler vs. Dakota Kai

Baszler quickly drops Kai to the mat and applies a double wrist-lock and then tosses her across the ring. Baszler steps on Kai’s hands and then stomps down onto Kai’s elbow and wrist and Kai gives the match up.

Winner: Shayna Baszler.

After the match, Baszler locks in a rear naked choke and chokes Kai out. Ember Moon rushes the ring and checks on Kai as Baszler releases the hold. Moon turns her attention to Baszler and Baszler just smirks and looks on at Moon and Kai as she leaves the ring.

We see The Authors of Pain backstage. Rezar says they are the most dominant force in the NXT. Akam says the winners of the SAnitY vs. Undisputed ERA match tonight will suffer. Paul Ellering says they don’t care when or how, but they want their titles back.

We see that Kassius Ohno will go one-on-one with Raul Mendoza up next.

We see that Asking Alexandria’s “Into the Fire” will be one of the official theme songs for NXT TakeOver: Philadelphia.

We see Shayna Baszler backstage and Christy St. Cloud stops her for an interview. William Regal walks up instead. Regal says he has been in the industry for 35 years and sees right through Baszler’s games. He says attacking people from behind will not get her an NXT Women’s Championship Match. Baszler asks him if they are done and walks away.

Match #2: Singles Match – Kassius Ohno vs. Raul Mendoza

Ohno and Mendoza shake hands to start and then Mendoza applies a side-headlock. Ohno lifts Mendoza up and over, but Mendoza rolla Ohno up for a two count. Ohno trips Mendoza up and tosses him into the corner. Mendoza comes back and takes Ohno down with a head scissors take over. Mendoza rolls up Ohno again, but Ohno kicks out. Mendoza goes for a few kicks, but Ohno comes back with a big elbow shot. Ohno chops Mendoza in the corner and goes for the cover, but Mendoza kicks out at two. Ohno applies a reverse Gory Special submission, but Mendoza rolls through and gets another two count. Ohno comes back and slams Mendoza to the mat and then connects with a senton. Ohno goes for the cover, but Mendoza kicks out at two.

Mendoza comes back with an arm drag, but Ohno delivers a forearm strike and a chop. Mendoza comes back with a kick to the head and then a corkscrew arm drag. Mendoza kicks Ohno in the face and goes for the cover, but Ohno kicks out at two. Ohno drapes Mendoza over the top rope and then kicks him in the face. Ohno delivers the High Tension elbow strike and gets the pin fall.

Winner: Kassius Ohno.

We see an interview with Zelina Vega. She says she and Andrade “Cien” Almas are more on the same page than ever before. She says they know work needs to be done for Almas to remain the NXT Championship. She says Johnny Gargano got lucky and is an opportunist. She says Almas has already beaten Gargano twice and says Tommaso Ciampa was the successful one of the team. Vega says she is not giving any anything else for the match at NXT TakeOver: Philadelphia.

Christy St. Cloud is with Johnny Gargano. Gargano says words can’t describe what becoming the number one contender means to him. He is interrupted by Velveteen Dream. Dream tells him to say thank you and Gargano asks why. Dream says Gargano got lucky for beating a guy named Kassius Ohno. Dream says it took Gargano twenty minutes to beat Ohno, whereas he could beat Ohno in 30 seconds. Dream says Gargano got lucky to beat Aleister Black, but he won’t beat Andrade “Cien” Almas at NXT TakeOver: Philadelphia. Dream says he deserves the spot and walks away.

We see Lars Sullivan walking backstage and then see that Asking Alexandria’s “When the Lights Come on” will be another official theme songs for NXT TakeOver: Philadelphia.

We see The Street Profits backstage shaking hands with a few people. They say they need to get more gold and go into William Regal’s office. Angelo Dawkins tells Regal they want to bring the gold to the street and they are undefeated, so they and the people want to know when they are going to get their shot. Regal says next week, there will be a number one contender’s match between The Street Profits and The Authors of Pain.

Match #3 – Singles Match: Lio Rush vs. Lars Sullivan.

