WWE extends TV broadcast deal with Malaysia’s Astro

WWE and Astro Malaysia Holdings Berhad, a Malaysian and ASEAN digital-first media and lifestyle company, will extend their partnership into its 17th year with a new agreement to continue airing WWE programming, including Raw and Smackdown. Astro will also continue offering WWE Network as a premium channel. “Astro has been a long-time valued partner, sharing our vision for engaging and entertaining our fans,” said Michelle Wilson, WWE Chief Revenue & Marketing Officer. “Their commitment to WWE allows us to continue showcasing our unique blend of action-packed, family friendly entertainment across Malaysia.” “Astro is entertaining Malaysian WWE fans with 24/7, non-stop WWE action and on-demand content in HD on big-screen TVs, and on mobile devices via Astro Go,” said Lee Choong Khay, Astro Vice President of Sports Business. “The response from the passionate fanbase has been tremendous, with nearly five million viewers in 2017 alone and we hope to serve more fans in years to come.” Astro’s SuperSport channels 1 – 4 will air Raw, Smackdown, NXT, Afterburn, Bottomline, This Week and Main Event, with additional airings on Astro’s Arena sports channel. WWE Network is a premium à la carte channel available exclusively in Malaysia on Astro TV and Astro GO. Subscribers can watch all WWE special events live and on-demand, with 24/7 programming featuring groundbreaking original series, reality shows, documentaries and classic matches. For more information, please visit www.astro.com.my.

