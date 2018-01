Triple H & Stephanie McMahon commented on Rich Swanns status with WWE

Triple H: “We are just waiting on the legal. We have a zero tolerance policy for that, as you’ve well seen. He’s suspended until it is determined legally one way or another”

Stephanie: “If he’s convicted he will be released immediately on the spot.

Triple H “Immediately ”

