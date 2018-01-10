The reason why Triple H missed the Smackdown taping

TMZ is reporting that Triple H missed last night’s Smackdown Live episode because he had dinner with Ronda Rousey and her agent in Los Angeles.

At 8:16PM, Triple H left the Republique restaurant in a car and four minutes later, Ronda Rousey and her agent Brad Slater walked out and were caught by the TMZ paparazzo.

When asked what they were doing with Triple H, Slater said that they were catching up for the new year while Rousey laughed and said she enjoyed fine dining.

After Rousey got in her car, the paparazzo asked Slater about the WWE rumors and Slater just opened his arms and didn’t say a word. Brad Slater is also Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson’s agent.

(Visited 1 times, 29 visits today)