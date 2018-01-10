Johnny Impact: “I’ve always been a big fan of the Miz”

Jan 10, 2018 - by Steve Gerweck

“I’ve always been a big fan of the Miz. I think one of the biggest keys to his success is that he has always been emphatically himself, and because of that he is really authentic, so when you watch him you feel something. It’s not always true for people in the business, especially for those who don’t know who they are as a person themselves sometimes, and it feels like you are just watching a show. The Miz has done a really good job as always truly being himself on and off camera.”

source: The Ross Report

