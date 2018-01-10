Jericho talks about his plans for New Japan

“It’s… don’t oversaturate; I’m not going to join the G1 Climax and be just another guy. I want to do the Brock Lesnar idea in New Japan. I just want to hit my spots and come and go, almost where you’re like, ‘This guy is never there, but when he’s there he makes an impact.’ And that might be the extent of it, so I just have to reevaluate and see what I want to do next wrestling wise. What can I do and make an impact, what is available timing wise, and how is the body holding up.”

source: Busted Open

