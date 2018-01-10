Eric Bischoff is headed to Raw’s 25th anniversary

PWInsider.com is reporting that former WCW President and Raw General Manager Eric Bischoff will be appearing on the 25th anniversary episode of Raw in two weeks.

Bischoff has stayed away from appearing on live WWE television since he departed the company although he has been interviewed for several WWE Network projects and also attended Hall of Fame ceremonies.

You have to go back to December 2007 to find a live appearance from Bischoff on WWE TV. That night, he showed up for the 15th anniversary Raw episode and shared the screen with Chris Jericho. His last full-time run with WWE ended in December 2005.

He joined TNA in 2010, coming in with Hulk Hogan until their departure in 2014.

