Don Callis talks about changes he’s bringing to Impact Wrestling

“Pretty pumped about that, pretty pumped about some of the changes that Scott and I and the rest of the folks there are looking to make. It’s going to be a process. We’re not going to change every last single thing on the first show. But there’s a long term vision and hopefully people will enjoy the ride. The good news, ratings are way up, we’re 310,000 viewers this week so that was good news. So hopefully that continues and people give the show a try and hang in there with us because I think there’s going to be lots of fun stuff to do.”

source: Killing The Town podcast

