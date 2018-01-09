WWE Smackdown Live Event Results – 1/8/18 – Montgomery, Alabama

Jan 9, 2018 - by Michael Riba

1. WWE Smackdown Tag Team Championship – Fatal Four-Way Match
The Usos defeated Rusev and Aiden English, Chad Gable and Shelton Benjamin, and Big E and Xavier Woods (w/Kofi Kingston)

2. Mojo Rawley defeated Sin Cara

3. The Bludgeon Brothers defeated Breezango

4. Naomi and Becky Lynch defeated Sarah Logan and Liv Morgan (w/Ruby Riott)

5. Shinsuke Nakamura defeated Jinder Mahal (w/The Singh Brothers)

6. WWE Smackdown Women’s Championship – Fatal Four-Way Match
Charlotte Flair defeated Natalya, Carmella, and Tamina (w/Lana)

7. Bobby Roode defeated Baron Corbin

8. WWE Championship – Handicap Match
AJ Styles defeated Kevin Owens and Sami Zayn

