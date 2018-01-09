WWE Smackdown Live Event Results – 1/8/18 – Montgomery, Alabama
1. WWE Smackdown Tag Team Championship – Fatal Four-Way Match
The Usos defeated Rusev and Aiden English, Chad Gable and Shelton Benjamin, and Big E and Xavier Woods (w/Kofi Kingston)
2. Mojo Rawley defeated Sin Cara
3. The Bludgeon Brothers defeated Breezango
4. Naomi and Becky Lynch defeated Sarah Logan and Liv Morgan (w/Ruby Riott)
5. Shinsuke Nakamura defeated Jinder Mahal (w/The Singh Brothers)
6. WWE Smackdown Women’s Championship – Fatal Four-Way Match
Charlotte Flair defeated Natalya, Carmella, and Tamina (w/Lana)
7. Bobby Roode defeated Baron Corbin
8. WWE Championship – Handicap Match
AJ Styles defeated Kevin Owens and Sami Zayn
