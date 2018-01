WWE is promoting two main events for next Monday’s Smackdown house show

AJ Styles vs Zayn and Owens in a 2 on 1 handicap WWE championship match.

Randy Orton and Nakamura vs Jinder Mahal and the Singh Brothers in a 2 on 3 handicap steel cage match.

WWE invades Corpus Christi, TX on Monday.

