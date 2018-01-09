WRESTLE-1 “Sunrise 2018 – Day 1” Results – 1/8/18 – Tokyo, Japan
1. Seigo Tachibana defeated Tugutaka Sato
2. Six-Man Tag Team Match
Masayuki Mitomi, Joji Otani, and Koju Takeda defeated Jon Tonsho, Hajime, and Takumi Baba
3. Six-Man Tag Team Match
NEW ERA (Seiki Yoshioka and Andy Wu) and Ryuji Hijikata defeated Enfants Terribles (Shotaro Ashino, Yusuke Kodaka, and Drunk Andy)
4. 3-Way Match
Jiro Kuroshio defeated Masayuki Kono und MAZADA
5. Ganseki Tanaka and AKIRA defeated Manabu Soya and NOSAWA Rongai
6. WRESTLE-1 Tag Team Championship Match
NEW ERA (Koji Doi and Kumagoro) (c) defeated NEW ERA (Daiki Inaba and Takanori Ito)
7. Kaz Hayashi 25th Anniversary Match – Six-Man Tag
Keiji Muto, The Great Sasuke, and Ultimo Dragon defeated Kaz Hayashi, Shuji Kondo, and Dick Togo