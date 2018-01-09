WRESTLE-1 “Sunrise 2018 – Day 1” Results – 1/8/18 – Tokyo, Japan

Jan 9, 2018 - by Michael Riba

1. Seigo Tachibana defeated Tugutaka Sato

2. Six-Man Tag Team Match
Masayuki Mitomi, Joji Otani, and Koju Takeda defeated Jon Tonsho, Hajime, and Takumi Baba

3. Six-Man Tag Team Match
NEW ERA (Seiki Yoshioka and Andy Wu) and Ryuji Hijikata defeated Enfants Terribles (Shotaro Ashino, Yusuke Kodaka, and Drunk Andy)

4. 3-Way Match
Jiro Kuroshio defeated Masayuki Kono und MAZADA

5. Ganseki Tanaka and AKIRA defeated Manabu Soya and NOSAWA Rongai

6. WRESTLE-1 Tag Team Championship Match
NEW ERA (Koji Doi and Kumagoro) (c) defeated NEW ERA (Daiki Inaba and Takanori Ito)

7. Kaz Hayashi 25th Anniversary Match – Six-Man Tag
Keiji Muto, The Great Sasuke, and Ultimo Dragon defeated Kaz Hayashi, Shuji Kondo, and Dick Togo

(Visited 1 times, 2 visits today)

Post Category: News, Results     Tags: ,

More from my site

Leave a Reply

Gerweck Report Podcast

Latest Episode

1/4/18 Impact Wrestling conference call with Johnny Impact & Eli Drake

Download View All

Subscribe to Gerweck Report Podcast

Additional ways to follow GRP

Love what you're reading? Help support GERWECK.net

DONATE with Paypal