WRESTLE-1 “Sunrise 2018 – Day 1” Results – 1/8/18 – Tokyo, Japan

1. Seigo Tachibana defeated Tugutaka Sato

2. Six-Man Tag Team Match

Masayuki Mitomi, Joji Otani, and Koju Takeda defeated Jon Tonsho, Hajime, and Takumi Baba

3. Six-Man Tag Team Match

NEW ERA (Seiki Yoshioka and Andy Wu) and Ryuji Hijikata defeated Enfants Terribles (Shotaro Ashino, Yusuke Kodaka, and Drunk Andy)

4. 3-Way Match

Jiro Kuroshio defeated Masayuki Kono und MAZADA

5. Ganseki Tanaka and AKIRA defeated Manabu Soya and NOSAWA Rongai

6. WRESTLE-1 Tag Team Championship Match

NEW ERA (Koji Doi and Kumagoro) (c) defeated NEW ERA (Daiki Inaba and Takanori Ito)

7. Kaz Hayashi 25th Anniversary Match – Six-Man Tag

Keiji Muto, The Great Sasuke, and Ultimo Dragon defeated Kaz Hayashi, Shuji Kondo, and Dick Togo

