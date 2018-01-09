Samoa Joe joins an animated all-star Transformers cast

Jan 9, 2018 - by Steve Gerweck

The WWE star is joining Mark Hamill, Ron Perlman, Jaime King and Mikey Way in Transformers’ Prime Wars trilogy. Joe will be voicing Predaking.


