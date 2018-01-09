Samoa Joe joins an animated all-star Transformers cast
The WWE star is joining Mark Hamill, Ron Perlman, Jaime King and Mikey Way in Transformers’ Prime Wars trilogy. Joe will be voicing Predaking.
Very happy to announce I am joining the cast of the new Transformers animated series. #PredaKingLives #transformers https://t.co/HCP5yxoQkk
— Samoa Joe (@SamoaJoe) January 9, 2018
Well here it is…it’s been a dream showrunning this third chapter which I’m incredibly proud of and can’t wait to share. Having @Jaime_King @HamillHimself @perlmutations @SamoaJoe @mikeyway join the already incredible cast is unbelievable. So lucky. https://t.co/1ixKOQdf7p
— デサント F.J. (@FJDesanto) January 9, 2018
