Possible Spoiler for Main Event at WWE Fastlane

We could see a Fatal Five-Way Match, with the WWE Championship on the line, at WWE’s Fastlane pay-per-view on March 11th. AJ Styles would be defending the title against Kevin Owens, Sami Zayn, Randy Orton, and Shinsuke Nakamura.

Fastlane will be held at Nationwide Arena in Columbus, OH.

