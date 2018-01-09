New Japan Pro Wrestling tours Australia

Via New Japan press release:

The Sun has barely set on their biggest yearly event Wrestle Kingdom 12, which was recently held at the massive 55,000 capacity Tokyo Dome and has created intense global interest. They are the hottest Wrestling Federation on the planet right now and to celebrate the success of Wrestle Kingdom 12 – New Japan Pro Wrestling officially announce their first ever tour of Australia.

The Australian Tour will be led by IWGP Heavyweight Champion “The Rainmaker” Kazuchika Okada and he will be joined by “The Ace of New Japan”, current IWGP Intercontinental Champion Hiroshi Tanahashi and Current IWGP Heavyweight Tag Team Champions (members of Los Ingobernables de Japon), Sanada & “King Of Darkness” Evil.

Also taking part in the NJPW Australian Invasion are some of the biggest and best names in Professional Wrestling today – The hottest faction in professional wrestling The Bullet Club: ‘’The American Nightmare’’ Cody, the hottest tag team on the planet & new IWGP Jr. Heavyweight Tag Team Champions The Young Bucks (Matt and Nick Jackson), Bad Luck Fale and former 3x IWGP Heavyweight Tag Team Champions Tama Tonga & Tanga Loa, known as G.O.D. will be bringing a special brand of havoc down under!

You will also see former five-time IWGP Junior Heavyweight Champion KUSHIDA, legendary MMA Fighter & veteran professional wrestler Minoru Suzuki, Juice Robinson, “The Stone Pitbull” Tomohiro Ishii, Suzuki-Gun’s Lance Archer & British sensation and new IWGP Jr. Heavyweight Champion * Will Ospreay (* Sydney and Perth Only).

These events will assuredly send shockwaves through the world of professional wrestling. NJPW is coming to Australia because the fans have demanded it! This is the company’s first full international tour! The hottest brand in professional wrestling New Japan Pro Wrestling continues is global branding in 2018 and it kicks off in Australia!

It might have just set on their biggest event of the year, but The Rising Sun is now headed Down Under and there is sure to be plenty of FALLOUT! This is one event you will not want to miss.

New Japan Pro Wrestling Fallout Down Under

Tour Dates:

Friday 16th February – ADELAIDE, Titanium Arena

Saturday 17th February – MELBOURNE, Festival Hall

Sunday 18th February – SYDNEY, Quay Centre

Monday 19th February – PERTH, HBF Stadium

Tickets from: www.destroyalllines.com

Tickets on sale Friday January 12 Local Time

(Visited 1 times, 11 visits today)