LIVE COVERAGE OF TONIGHT’S WWE SMACKDOWN 1/9

– Tonight’s WWE SmackDown opens up with a look back at last week’s main event, which saw Sami Zayn get a non-title win over WWE Champion AJ Styles.

– We’re live from Birmingham, Alabama as Tom Phillips welcomes us. He’s joined by Corey Graves and Byron Saxton.

– We go to the ring and Renee Young has a few chairs set up. She brings out her guest, WWE Champion AJ Styles.

Renee asks if the Handicap Match at the Royal Rumble was a fair decision. Styles says he was being sarcastic when he mentioned the Handicap Match last week but he can’t take back what he said and the match that SmackDown General Manager Daniel Bryan made. Styles goes on and says he may lose the title but his strategy is simple – hit them fast and hit them hard. AJ says Sami Zayn and Kevin Owens are professionals and logic tells him that the longer the match goes, the better chance they have because they can tag in a fresh man. Renee asks again if AJ thinks the decision was fair. Fans chant for AJ. AJ says the decision was not fair but neither is life. He goes on and Renee asks if Bryan is playing favorites. Fans do the “yes!” chant. AJ says he doesn’t know what Bryan’s deal is and he tries not getting in Bryan’s business but it seems like Bryan is pushing him into it. Renee asks about SmackDown Commissioner Shane McMahon next and AJ says he’s not going to get into it, he’s not pointing fingers.

AJ goes on and says he can’t allow those 2 idiots to take his title from him, he has to retain. AJ says he will beat Sami and Owens on the same night in the same match and then there will be no doubt that SmackDown is… the music interrupts and out comes Owens and Sami. Owens mocks AJ and calls him The Regretful or The Remorseful instead of The Phenomenal. Fans chant for AJ as Owens goes on. Owens says AJ has no chance of walking out of the Rumble with the WWE Title. Sami chimes in with a “yep!” Owens says when it’s all said and done, they will be the first-ever co-WWE Champions. Some fans boo. Owens talks some more trash before they start a “yep!” chant. The music interrupts and out comes Shane.

Shane says he has to agree with AJ here, he doesn’t think it’s fair that AJ has to defend like this. Shane doesn’t understand why Bryan would make this match or why he would give these Yep Clowns another chance at becoming WWE Champion. With that said, Shane does back Bryan’s decision to have the match at the Royal Rumble, for now. Shane wants to talk about having a different Handicap Match here tonight in Birmingham. Fans pop. Shane announces Sami and Owens vs. Shinsuke Nakamura, Randy Orton and AJ. Shane’s music hits and he leaves as the music hits. We see Shane go backstage and approach Bryan, who was watching. Bryan comments on Shane being puzzled at the decision and says he made a helluva main event for tonight. Shane looks at Bryan confused and walks off. We see AJ celebrating up the ramp by holding the title in the air.

– Still to come, the first round of the WWE United States Title tournament wraps. Also, Becky Lynch vs. Ruby Riott. We go to commercial.

Follow Marc on Twitter at @this_is_marc. Send any news, tips or corrections to us by clicking here.

Big News on a Crazy Brock Lesnar Feud, “Broken” Hardy Plans for WWE RAW Revealed, Vince McMahon Upset with WWE Newcomer, New GIFs & Galleries, More

(Visited 1 times, 31 visits today)