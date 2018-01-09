Don Callis talks about rebuilding Impact Wrestling

“Heading down to Orlando, looking forward to meeting all the top talent that’s on the roster, and yeah, that’s coming up. So it’s busy. I mean, it was busy going over for match sheets and what not over the flight from Tokyo when I wasn’t sleeping because I was exhausted from spending 4 days with our man Chris Jericho. So pretty pumped about that, pretty pumped about some of the changes that Scott and I and the rest of the folks there are looking to make and it’s going to be a process. We’re not going to change every last single thing on the first show. But there’s a long term vision and hopefully people will enjoy the ride. The good news, ratings are way up, we’re 310,000 viewers this week so that was good news. So hopefully that continues and people give the show a try and hang in there with us because I think there’s going to be lots of fun stuff to do. It’s like when Mike Babcock took over the Maple Leafs, he made the comment, ‘Look, it’s not all going to change in one game or in 10 games. It’s not going to happen overnight. You’ve got to build the foundation and you’ve got to set the table.’ So that’s what we’re doing.”

source: PWInsider





