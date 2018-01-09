Bayley’s Mixed Match Challenge partner announced

Kurt Angle has announced Joe will be removed from Mixed Match Challenge. No word yet how much time Joe will miss

“During his match, [Samoa Joe] felt a pop at the bottom of his [right] foot,” said WWE Senior Ringside Physician Dr. Chris Amann. “We took a look and believe he has a plantar fascia rupture, which is a thick tissue rupture under the foot. We will get an MRI to confirm. Treatment includes a period of immobilization in a boot with crutches and platelet rich plasma injections.”

(Visited 1 times, 34 visits today)