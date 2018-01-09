1/8/18 Raw Viewership

Monday Night Raw drew an average of 2,759,000 viewers, facing heavy competition from college football. The show was down 106,000 viewers from last week.

Hour one started with 2,993,000 viewers, then dropped to 2,784,000 viewers in the second hour, and then down again to 2,502,000 viewers for the third hour. Raw lost nearly half a million viewers from hour one to hour three.

Raw was #6, #9, and #10 in the top 50 cable chart among the 18-49 demographic. The night was dominated by the football game which drew a big audience of 27 million in direct competition with Raw.

(Ratings credit: Showbuzzdaily.com)

(Visited 1 times, 3 visits today)