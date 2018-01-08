WWE Smackdown Live Event Results – 1/7/18 – Mobile, Alabama

1. WWE Smackdown Tag Team Championship – Fatal Four-Way Match

The Usos defeated Aiden English and Rusev, Chad Gable and Shelton Benjamin, and Big E and Xavier Woods (w/Kofi Kingston)

2. Mojo Rawley defeated Sin Cara

3. The Bludgeon Brothers defeated Breezango

4. Becky Lynch and Naomi defeated Liv Morgan and Ruby Riott (w/Sarah Logan)

5. Shinsuke Nakamura defeated Jinder Mahal (w/The Singh Brothers)

6. WWE Smackdown Women’s Championship – Fatal Four-Way Match

Charlotte Flair defeated Carmella, Natalya, and Tamina (w/Lana)

7. Bobby Roode defeated Baron Corbin

8. WWE Championship – 2-on-1 Handicap Match

AJ Styles defeated Kevin Owens and Sami Zayn

