WWE Smackdown Live Event Results – 1/7/18 – Mobile, Alabama
1. WWE Smackdown Tag Team Championship – Fatal Four-Way Match
The Usos defeated Aiden English and Rusev, Chad Gable and Shelton Benjamin, and Big E and Xavier Woods (w/Kofi Kingston)
2. Mojo Rawley defeated Sin Cara
3. The Bludgeon Brothers defeated Breezango
4. Becky Lynch and Naomi defeated Liv Morgan and Ruby Riott (w/Sarah Logan)
5. Shinsuke Nakamura defeated Jinder Mahal (w/The Singh Brothers)
6. WWE Smackdown Women’s Championship – Fatal Four-Way Match
Charlotte Flair defeated Carmella, Natalya, and Tamina (w/Lana)
7. Bobby Roode defeated Baron Corbin
8. WWE Championship – 2-on-1 Handicap Match
AJ Styles defeated Kevin Owens and Sami Zayn
