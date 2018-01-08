WWE returning to the United Center in Chicago for the first time in 20 years

WWE will be returning to Chicago’s United Center for the first time in 20 years for a non-televised live event on March 3. The news was announced by the United Center Twitter account earlier today. This will be a Raw brand show which will also include John Cena. The pre-sale starts tomorrow at 10AM CST and ends on January 11 at 10PM CST. Tickets go on sale to the general public on Friday, January 12 at 10AM CST via Ticketmaster.com. The arena is also running a contest where you can win tickets for this show at unitedcenter.com/wwecontest. The company usually runs shows at the Allstate Arena in Rosemont rather than the United Center which explains the 20-year absence. Perhaps the most important WWE show to be held in this arena was SummerSlam 1994 which had Undertaker vs Undertaker as the main event. The United Center was typically the arena that WCW chose when in Chicago.

(Visited 1 times, 30 visits today)