WWE Raw Live Event Results – 1/7/18 – West Plains, Missouri

Jan 8, 2018 - by Michael Riba

1. Eight-Man Tag Team Match
Apollo Crews, Goldust, Heath Slater, and Rhyno defeated Bo Dallas, Curtis Axel, Karl Anderson, and Luke Gallows

2. Asuka defeated Alicia Fox

3. Matt Hardy defeated Bray Wyatt

4. Triple Threat Tag Team Match
Bayley and Sasha Banks defeated Mandy Rose and Sonya Deville (w/Paige) and Alexa Bliss and Nia Jax

5. WWE Cruiserweight Championship Match
Enzo Amore defeated Cedric Alexander

6. Six-Man Tag Team Match
Jason Jordan, Roman Reigns, and Seth Rollins defeated Samoa Joe and The Bar

