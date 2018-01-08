WWE Raw Live Event Results – 1/7/18 – West Plains, Missouri

1. Eight-Man Tag Team Match

Apollo Crews, Goldust, Heath Slater, and Rhyno defeated Bo Dallas, Curtis Axel, Karl Anderson, and Luke Gallows

2. Asuka defeated Alicia Fox

3. Matt Hardy defeated Bray Wyatt

4. Triple Threat Tag Team Match

Bayley and Sasha Banks defeated Mandy Rose and Sonya Deville (w/Paige) and Alexa Bliss and Nia Jax

5. WWE Cruiserweight Championship Match

Enzo Amore defeated Cedric Alexander

6. Six-Man Tag Team Match

Jason Jordan, Roman Reigns, and Seth Rollins defeated Samoa Joe and The Bar

