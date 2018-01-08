Will Ospreay vs. Pete Dunne officially announced

The WWE United Kingdom Champion and the IWGP Junior Heavyweight champion are set to go one-on-one on January 17 at an IPW:UK event titled Magnificent 7even to be held in Milton Keynes.

Pete Dunne, the current UK champ will face Will Ospreay, the newly crowned IWGP Junior champ in a rare match pitting two champions from two different promotions. Ospreay on the title at the Wrestle Kingdom 12 event last week. Dunne has defended the UK title a couple of times since winning it at NXT Takeover: Chicago last year but the Bruiserweight has held on to it. This match will be a regular match with no title on the line.

Tickets for this show are available for £25 VIP or £15.50 general admission. For more information go to ipwuk.com.

