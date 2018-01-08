Video: More Big Names Announced for RAW 25th Anniversary Episode

Jan 8, 2018 - by Marc Middleton

WWE has confirmed more big names for the RAW 25th Anniversary episode that takes place on January 22nd from two locations in New York City – the Barclays Center in Brooklyn and the Manhattan Center.

Below is the updated list of non-regulars scheduled to appear that night and above is a new promo for the show.

* Free agent John Cena
* WWE Universal Champion Brock Lesnar
* The Undertaker
* WWE Hall of Famers Jim Ross and Jerry Lawler
* WWE Hall of Famers Kevin Nash and Scott Hall
* WWE Hall of Famer Ric Flair
* The Bella Twins
* JBL and Ron Simmons
* The Dudley Boyz
* WWE Hall of Famer Steve Austin
* DX: WWE Hall of Famer Shawn Michaels, Triple H and The New Age Outlaws

One Response

  1. Ian says:
    January 8, 2018 at 9:52 pm

    I just have a bad feeling they are going to have a bunch of newer talent gets destroyed by older guys and completely screw over their current talent.

