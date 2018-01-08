Video: More Big Names Announced for RAW 25th Anniversary Episode

WWE has confirmed more big names for the RAW 25th Anniversary episode that takes place on January 22nd from two locations in New York City – the Barclays Center in Brooklyn and the Manhattan Center.

Below is the updated list of non-regulars scheduled to appear that night and above is a new promo for the show.

* Free agent John Cena

* WWE Universal Champion Brock Lesnar

* The Undertaker

* WWE Hall of Famers Jim Ross and Jerry Lawler

* WWE Hall of Famers Kevin Nash and Scott Hall

* WWE Hall of Famer Ric Flair

* The Bella Twins

* JBL and Ron Simmons

* The Dudley Boyz

* WWE Hall of Famer Steve Austin

* DX: WWE Hall of Famer Shawn Michaels, Triple H and The New Age Outlaws

