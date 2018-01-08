Alicia Fox scares her Mixed Match Challenge partner in new video

The eighth MMC partnership was revealed on Facebook this afternoon and involves the combination of Goldust and Alicia Fox. The reveal happened as Goldust was doing another time-lapse of his make-up application while his partner walked around backstage with a phone filming herself as she was about to meet the lucky guy. “I knew it was going to be you! I knew it, I knew it, I knew it,” Fox said as she jumped up and down with joy. “Is it you, Fox? Or are you coming in just to say that?” Goldust replied. Fox was super happy with the pairing and Goldust seemed genuinely happy as well. “This is awesome! This is cool!” Out of all the videos so far, this seemed spontaneous and neither of the two looked like they knew they were going to be teamed up. “I can’t wait! You’re gonna make me a better Superstar,” Fox told Goldust as she hugged him.

