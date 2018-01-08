2017 – GERWECK.NET Year End Awards — Match of the year

Tyler Bate vs. Pete Dunne (NXT TakeOver: Chicago) (21%, 96 Votes)

Okada vs. Omega (NJPW Dominion 6.11) (19%, 88 Votes)

AJ Styles vs. John Cena (Royal Rumble) (17%, 80 Votes)

Omega vs. Okada (Wrestle Kingdom 11) (12%, 57 Votes)

Brock Lesnar vs. AJ Styles (Survivor Series) (11%, 50 Votes)

NXT War Games Match (10%, 44 Votes)

Lesnar vs. Samoa Joe vs. Reigns vs. Strowman (Summerslam) (5%, 23 Votes)

Omega vs. Okada III (G-1 Climax Semi Finals 8/11) (2%, 7 Votes)

Naito vs. Omega (G-1 Climax Finals 8/12) (1%, 6 Votes)

Omega vs. Ishii (US Title Finals: G-1 Special 7/2) (1%, 6 Votes)

KUSHIDA vs. Ospreay (BOSJ) (1%, 3 Votes)

Total Voters: 460

Past winners:

2015 – Nakamura vs. Ibushi – NJPW Wrestling Kingdom 9

2014 – Sami Zayn vs. Adrian Neville (NXT Takeover R Evolution)

2013 – Okada vs. Tanahashi (NJPW King Of Pro Wrestling)

2012 – Undertaker vs. Triple H (WrestleMania XXVIII)

2011 – Punk vs. Cena (Money in the Bank)

