AS I SEE IT 1/8: New beginnings, and final thoughts on indies and the holidays

Combat Zone Wrestling will return to Voorhees, NJ for “Nineteen”, CZW’s 19th anniversary show on February 10 at the Nexxt Level Coliseum, 333 Preston Avenue, Voorhees, NJ. The venue is within five minutes of the promotion’s previous long time home, the Flyers Skate Zone in Voorhees, NJ. It is within walking distance of the PATCO High-Speed Line Ashland station, which travels between Philadelphia and Lindenwold, NJ (see directions below).

The promotion had held shows during fall 2017 at Rastelli’s Kids Complex in Sewell, NJ, after leaving the Flyers Skate Zone when major reconstruction of a section of that venue took place. The issue with the new facility was that Rastelli’s Kids Complex does heavy business with competitive cheerleaders groups. It was clear that while the venue’s management was fine with the promotion’s style, many of the cheerleader mothers weren’t thrilled about CZW (or ANY wrestling promotion, as On Point Wrestling and at least one other promotion had also come and gone previously after only one or two shows) being in the venue, and demanded CZW be removed. The final show for CZW at that venue was Cage of Death.

As for the Coliseum, it has quite a history in South Jersey. The facility was built in 1968, and is best known to Philadelphia/South Jersey residents as the practice home of the Philadelphia Flyers (including during the Broad Street Bullies era) until they moved to the Flyers Skate Zone in 2000. Nexxt Level Sports rented, then purchased and totally renovated the facility on 2014. It now includes the Nexxt Level Sports fitness facility, mixed-martial arts company Coliseum Fight Club, Legacy Hall banquet/catering company, and the NL Aquatic Center.

CZW announced the main event for Nineteen is RSP, Penta ZeroM and Rey Fenix vs. OI4K (Jake Crist, Dave Crist, and Sami Callihan). Tickets will be on sale at Ticketfly shortly.

Directions:

From New Jersey:

From 295 north/south, exit on Haddonfield-Berlin Road south/east, continue on Haddonfield-Berlin Road, turn right on Somerdale Road (NOT Evesham Road). Continue PAST Voorhees Town Center (old Echelon Mall), past Burnt Mill Road, then turn RIGHT on Preston Road, go four blocks, venue is on left side.

From Philadelphia:

Driving: From 295 north, exit on Haddonfield-Berlin Road south/east, continue on Haddonfield-Berlin Road, turn right on Somerdale Road (NOT Evesham Road). Continue PAST Voorhees Town Center (old Echelon Mall), past Burnt Mill Road, then turn RIGHT on Preston Road, go four blocks, venue is on LEFT side.

PATCO: Take PATCO Hi-Speed Line, get off at Ashland station, walk two blocks WEST on Evesham Road, turn LEFT on Preston Road. Facility is on RIGHT side.

The venue is within walking/driving distance of an Applebee’s and Flying Fish Brewery in Somerdale, an Iron Hill Brewery at Voorhees Town Center, as well as various fast food options.

Here’s a final report on the indies helping their communities for the 2017 holiday season, with 78 shows scheduled/reporting:

* $48,913 cash donations/in-kind services

* 14,700 meals donated (estimated through donations of meals, canned and non-perishable foods)

* 7,275 toys collected through Toys for Tots and similar toy drive efforts.

* 47 blankets. plus numerous scarves and hats, winter socks and boots for the homeless.

* 30 Christmas “Stockings of Love” stockings for the people of the Houston and Puerto Rico regions, which included Walmart gift cards and various toiletries.

The three most recent shows with information:

* DOA Pro Wrestling returned to Portland, OR on December 16 for ‘Twas The Fight Before Christmas (a popular show title this year, as you can see). $500 in toys and canned food were collected.

* The UK’s Future Championship Wrestling (FCW) returns to Lower Gornal, UK on December 28 and raised $the equivalent of $480 for West Midlands Air Ambulance.

* Great Canadian Wrestling returned to Oshawa, ON on December 27 for “Season’s Beatings”, collecting 374 pounds of food to benefit Simcoe Hall Settlement House.

If you’re a independent wrestling promotion, and you DIDN’T do a show like this to give back to your community this year, there’s always next year. If you’re an independent wrestling fan, and your favorite promotion isn’t named…ask them if they plan to do something next year. If not, ask them why not.

