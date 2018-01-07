WWE Smackdown Live Event Results – 1/6/18 – Jackson, Mississippi

1. WWE Smackdown Tag Team Championship – Fatal Four-Way Match

The Usos defeated Chad Gable and Shelton Benjamin, Rusev and Aiden English, and The New Day

2. Mojo Rawley defeated Sin Cara

3. The Bludgeon Brothers defeated Breezango

4. Naomi and Becky Lynch defeated Ruby Riott and Sarah Logan

5. Shinsuke Nakamura defeated Jinder Mahal

6. WWE Smackdown Women’s Championship – Fatal Four-Way Match

Charlotte Flair defeated Carmella, Tamina, and Natalya

7. Bobby Roode defeated Baron Corbin

8. WWE Championship – Triple Threat Match

AJ Styles defeated Kevin Owens and Sami Zayn

