WWE Raw Live Event Results – 1/6/18 – Cape Girardeau, Missouri

1. Fatal Four-Way Tag Team Match

Heath Slater and Rhyno defeated Apollo Crews and Goldust, Bo Dallas and Curtis Axel, and Karl Anderson and Luke Gallows

2. Asuka defeated Alicia Fox

3. Matt Hardy defeated Bray Wyatt

Elias came out and sang a song that ran down Cape Girardeau. He then sang “Freebird” but was interrupted by Braun Strowman. Elias offered to sing a duet with Strowman, but Strowman power slammed him. Kane came to the ring and brawled with Strowman, but Strowman ended it by slamming Kane into the ring steps.

4. WWE Cruiserweight Championship Match

Enzo Amore defeated Cedric Alexander

5. Triple Threat Tag Team Match

Sasha Banks and Bayley defeated Mandy Rose and Sonya Deville (w/Paige) and Alexa Bliss and Nia Jax

6. Six-Man Tag Team Match

Roman Reigns, Seth Rollins, and Jason Jordan defeated The Bar and Cesaro

