WWE Mixed Match Challenge on Facebook restricted to U.S. users only

The WWE Mixed Match Challenge series on Facebook will only be available for viewers in the United States.

Launched in August of last year, Facebook Watch is the new VOD service by the social media giant that allows companies such as WWE to earn 55% of the advertising revenue while Facebook gets the remaining cut. The only problem with Facebook Watch however is that the service is limited to those within the United States, keeping viewers from the rest of the world out of the picture.

The series kicks off on January 16 live at 10PM EST immediately following Smackdown Live. There could be the possibility that WWE uploads clips of the series on their YouTube account although it’s very highly unlikely that the full episodes will be uploaded since Facebook and YouTube are competitors. WWE are already posting the MMC partnership reveal videos on YouTube.

