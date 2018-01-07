WWE has named AJ Styles Top 10 Greatest Moments so far in his WWE career

1. AJ defeating Dean Ambrose at Backlash to win his 1st WWE Title

2. AJ defeating John Cena at SummerSlam

3. AJ making his Debut at the 2016 Royal Rumble

4. AJ defeating Jinder Mahal in the UK to become a 2 Time WWE Champion

5. AJ putting Dean Ambrose through a table at TLC

6. AJ hitting the Styles Clash from the top rope to both of the Singh Brothers

7. AJ putting Roman Reigns through the Announce Table at Payback

8. AJ defeating Tye Dillinger to retain the United States Title in mere minutes

9. AJ defeating Kevin Owens at Madison Square Garden to win the United States Title

10. AJ finally making his Wrestlemania Debut at Wrestlemania 32

