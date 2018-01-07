Ryback says WWE mishandled Wade Barrett

“He’s one of the guys that universally, everyone that was there, especially when I was there, the ball was dropped numerous times with him. He is a 6’6, 6’7, always in shape, but at one point he was in ridiculous shape. For a guy that size you have a big frame already, he was absolutely shredded; even though he got a little thin at one point, he got so shredded, but they were not doing anything with him as far as being used. There were numerous points he should have won the Championship. He’s had a lot of success there, they never pulled the trigger at the right times.”

source: Conversation With The Big Guy podcast

