Ryback says WWE mishandled Wade Barrett
“He’s one of the guys that universally, everyone that was there, especially when I was there, the ball was dropped numerous times with him. He is a 6’6, 6’7, always in shape, but at one point he was in ridiculous shape. For a guy that size you have a big frame already, he was absolutely shredded; even though he got a little thin at one point, he got so shredded, but they were not doing anything with him as far as being used. There were numerous points he should have won the Championship. He’s had a lot of success there, they never pulled the trigger at the right times.”
source: Conversation With The Big Guy podcast
That’s kind of a no duh statement. Barrett should have been World Champion. They screwed up the entire Nexus storyline big time. The Nexus should have dominated but then they got Cena involved and screwed it up majorly.
Agreed Ian and they totally dropped the ball with Bad News Barrett, he was so over with the crowd but Vince couldn’t possibly understand that, someone being over means you can make money with them. Nah, let’s keep pushing the wrong people as faces who get negative reactions.