Justin Credible says sobriety is no longer optional

Jan 7, 2018 - by Steve Gerweck

“This time it’s a no brainer and it’s a no choice because I can’t drink. I need to be sober or else I will die. It’s one of those situations. Being buzzed, drunk, whatever, you don’t make the right calls. It was my intention to work something cool off it. But especially with the young kids who aren’t experienced, they didn’t know how to react and these promoters are not experienced, so they didn’t know how to react. It just ended up turning into something more than it really was. Not to demean it or downplay it. I definitely did what I did. It’s a big deal for me because I drank.”

source: New York Post

