Jumanji movie with The Rock claims #1 spot

Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson got his #1 spot in the box office chart this week as Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle continues to outperform other movies. The movie did an estimated $36 million for the weekend according to BoxOfficeMojo.com, hitting the #1 spot for the first time since its release on December 20. Domestically, the movie is at $244,372,666 in box office receipts and an additional $275 million internationally, bringing the worldwide total to $519,372,666. Jumanji is now Dwayne Johnson’s third most successful movie in terms of box office revenue, sitting behind Moana and Furious 7. It will overtake Moana next week as it’s only $4 million away in domestic gross.

(Visited 1 times, 4 visits today)