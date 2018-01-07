Jericho: “I am only going to do the things that interest me the most”

Jan 7, 2018 - by Steve Gerweck

On Talk is Jericho Chris Jericho calls NJPW more exciting than WWE

“At this point in my career, I am only going to do the things that interest me the most, such as the idea of the Alpha vs. Omega match. I could have went back to WWE for another Wrestlemania, but I know I wouldn’t be part of the main event and would get pushed to the middle of the card. If I’m not working with guys like Braun Strowman or Brock Lesnar, I would be working someone I’ve worked with a thousand times before. I rather wrestle someone new, like Kenny Omega at the top of Wrestle Kingdom. Its the most exciting thing I can think of at the moment.”

