WWE Raw Live Event Results – 1/5/18 – Evansville, Indiana
1. Eight-Man Tag Team Match
Apollo Crews, Goldust, Heath Slater, and Rhyno defeated Bo Dallas, Curtis Axel, Karl Anderson, and Luke Gallows
2. Asuka defeated Alicia Fox
3. WWE Cruiserweight Championship Match
Enzo Amore defeated Cedric Alexander
4. Triple Threat Tag Team Match
Bayley and Sasha Banks defeated Mandy Rose and Sonya Deville (w/Paige) and Alexa Bliss and Nia Jax
5. Matt Hardy defeated Bray Wyatt
6. Six-Man Tag Team Match
Jason Jordan, Roman Reigns, and Seth Rollins defeated Samoa Joe and The Bar
