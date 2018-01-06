Kavita Devi talks about the challenges she faced signing to WWE

“I faced a lot of problems to be where I am today. My husband continues to live by old male-dominating ideology. Even today, he can’t digest if I am getting more respect and success than him. He gets angry at me for getting more response from public. I tell him that my success is not just my own, but of our entire family. My in-laws expect me to do household chores-jhadoo pocha bartan.”

source: Hindustan Times

