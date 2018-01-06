Kavita Devi talks about the challenges she faced signing to WWE

Jan 6, 2018 - by Steve Gerweck

“I faced a lot of problems to be where I am today. My husband continues to live by old male-dominating ideology. Even today, he can’t digest if I am getting more respect and success than him. He gets angry at me for getting more response from public. I tell him that my success is not just my own, but of our entire family. My in-laws expect me to do household chores-jhadoo pocha bartan.”

source: Hindustan Times

(Visited 1 times, 17 visits today)

Post Category: News     Tags:

More from my site

Leave a Reply

Gerweck Report Podcast

Latest Episode

1/4/18 Impact Wrestling conference call with Johnny Impact & Eli Drake

Download View All

Subscribe to Gerweck Report Podcast

Additional ways to follow GRP

Love what you're reading? Help support GERWECK.net

DONATE with Paypal