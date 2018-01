DDT “D-King Grand Prix 2018 in Shinjuku” Results – 1/5/18 – Tokyo, Japan

1. Four-Way Tag Team Match

Joey Ryan and Veda Scott defeated Antonio Honda and Soma Takao, KUDO and Toru Owashi, and Makoto Oishi and Shunma Katsumata

2. D-King Grand Prix 2018 – Block B

Yukio Sakaguchi defeated Kazusada Higuchi

3. D-King Grand Prix 2018 – Block A

Tetsuya Endo defeated Masahiro Takanashi

4. D-King Grand Prix 2018 – Block B

Akito defeated Daisuke Sasaki

5. D-King Grand Prix 2018 – Block A

Keisuke Ishii defeated HARASHIMA

6. D-King Grand Prix 2018 – Block B

Shuji Ishikawa defeated Mike Bailey

7. D-King Grand Prix 2018 – Block A

Jiro Kuroshio defeated Konosuke Takeshita

—

D-King Grand Prix 2018 Standings:

Block A

1. Jiro Kuroshio [2]

1. Keisuke Ishii [2]

1. Tetsuya Endo [2]

4. Joey Ryan [0]

5. Konosuke Takeshita [0]

5. HARASHIMA [0]

5. Masahiro Takanashi [0]

Block B

1. Shuji Ishikawa [2]

1. Akito [2]

1. Yukio Sakaguchi [2]

4. Soma Takao [0]

5. Mike Bailey [0]

5. Daisuke Sasaki [0]

5. Kazusada Higuchi [0]

