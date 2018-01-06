Christy Hemme undergoing surgery to deliver quadruplets today

Former WWE and Impact star Christy Hemme will be undergoing a complicated surgery today to deliver her quadruplets.

In a video posted on YouTube, Hemme said that this will be a “super high-risk surgery” and after the babies are delivered, she will immediately undergo a second surgery which will insert a balloon in her uterus and then slowly bringing it down since it’s currently over-extended at the moment with the risk of blowing.

Hemme filmed the video while being stuck in a horizontal position and completely immobile due to the size of her belly and the position of her babies. She called this quadruple pregnancy the hardest thing she’s ever done in her life.

She said she’s very scared since there are so many unknowns and cannot predict how certain things will pan out but on the other hand she is very excited to meet her four new kids.

Hemme added that her daughter and the quadruplets will all share the same birthday. You can see her video below.

