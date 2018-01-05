NXT starts short residence at Center Stage Theater in Atlanta

Jan 5, 2018 - by Colin Vassallo

NXT held its first-ever NXT television tapings at Center Stage Theater in Atlanta, Georgia yesterday, the old stomping grounds of WCW Saturday Night. Due to scheduling conflict with Full Sail University, the first few months of NXT TV this year will air from Center Stage Theater as additional tapings will be held on February 1 and February 2. The tapings held yesterday will take NXT TV up until NXT Takeover: Philadelphia and the fallout from that show will be taped on February 1 and 2. The Center Stage Theater was the home of WCW Saturday Night between 1989 and 1996. Last night’s tapings saw over 500 fans turn up.

