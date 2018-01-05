NJPW “New Year Dash” Results – 1/5/18 – Tokyo, Japan

1. Eight-Man Tag Team Match

TenKoji (Hiroyoshi Tenzan and Satoshi Kojima), Yuji Nagata, and Manabu Nakanishi defeated Tomoyuki Oka, Tetsuhiro Yagi, Shota Umino, and Ren Narita

2. Ten-Man Tag Team Match

Suzuki-gun (Takashi Iizuka, Yoshinobu Kanemaru, Taichi, El Desperado, and TAKA Michinoku defeated Togi Makabe, Henare, Jushin Thunder Liger, Tiger Mask IV, and Hirai Kawato

3. Katsuya Kitamura 7 Match Trial Series – Match # 1

Jay White defeated Katsuya Kitamura

4. Six-Man Tag Team Match

Bullet Club (Kenny Omega, Matt Jackson, and Nick Jackson) defeated CHAOS (YOH and SHO) and Cheeseburger

5. Ten-Man Tag Team Match

Bullet Club (Cody, Yujiro Takahashi, Chase Owens, Marty Scurll, and Leo Tonga) defeated Kota Ibushi, Juice Robinson, David Finlay, KUSHIDA, and Ryusuke Taguchi

-After the match, Cody and Kenny Omega make a verbal altercation. Afterwards, Jay White refuses Omega’s invitation to join the Bullet Club and instead attacks the United States Champion.

6. NEVER Openweight 6-Man Tag Team Championship Match

Bullet Club (Bad Luck Fale, Tama Tonga, and Tanga Loa) defeat CHAOS (Tomohiro Ishii, Toru Yano, and Beretta) (c)

7. Eight-Man Tag Team Match

Suzuki-gun (Minoru Suzuki, Zack Saber Jr., Lance Archer, and Davey Boy Smith Jr. defeated Hiroshi Tanahashi, Michael Elgin, and War Machine

After the match, Minoru Suzuki challenges Hiroshi Tanahashi to a match for the Intercontinental Title

8. Ten-Man Tag Team Match

Los Ingobernables (Tetsuya Naito, EVIL, SANADA, Hiromu Takahashi, and BUSHI) defeated CHAOS (Kazuchika Okada, Hirooki Goto, YOSHI-HASHI, Will Ospreay, and Gedo)

-At the end of the show, Tetsuya Naito is attacked by Chris Jericho.

(Visited 1 times, 15 visits today)