NJPW “New Year Dash” Results – 1/5/18 – Tokyo, Japan

Jan 5, 2018 - by Michael Riba

1. Eight-Man Tag Team Match
TenKoji (Hiroyoshi Tenzan and Satoshi Kojima), Yuji Nagata, and Manabu Nakanishi defeated Tomoyuki Oka, Tetsuhiro Yagi, Shota Umino, and Ren Narita

2. Ten-Man Tag Team Match
Suzuki-gun (Takashi Iizuka, Yoshinobu Kanemaru, Taichi, El Desperado, and TAKA Michinoku defeated Togi Makabe, Henare, Jushin Thunder Liger, Tiger Mask IV, and Hirai Kawato

3. Katsuya Kitamura 7 Match Trial Series – Match # 1
Jay White defeated Katsuya Kitamura

4. Six-Man Tag Team Match
Bullet Club (Kenny Omega, Matt Jackson, and Nick Jackson) defeated CHAOS (YOH and SHO) and Cheeseburger

5. Ten-Man Tag Team Match
Bullet Club (Cody, Yujiro Takahashi, Chase Owens, Marty Scurll, and Leo Tonga) defeated Kota Ibushi, Juice Robinson, David Finlay, KUSHIDA, and Ryusuke Taguchi
-After the match, Cody and Kenny Omega make a verbal altercation. Afterwards, Jay White refuses Omega’s invitation to join the Bullet Club and instead attacks the United States Champion.

6. NEVER Openweight 6-Man Tag Team Championship Match
Bullet Club (Bad Luck Fale, Tama Tonga, and Tanga Loa) defeat CHAOS (Tomohiro Ishii, Toru Yano, and Beretta) (c)

7. Eight-Man Tag Team Match
Suzuki-gun (Minoru Suzuki, Zack Saber Jr., Lance Archer, and Davey Boy Smith Jr. defeated Hiroshi Tanahashi, Michael Elgin, and War Machine
After the match, Minoru Suzuki challenges Hiroshi Tanahashi to a match for the Intercontinental Title

8. Ten-Man Tag Team Match
Los Ingobernables (Tetsuya Naito, EVIL, SANADA, Hiromu Takahashi, and BUSHI) defeated CHAOS (Kazuchika Okada, Hirooki Goto, YOSHI-HASHI, Will Ospreay, and Gedo)
-At the end of the show, Tetsuya Naito is attacked by Chris Jericho.

(Visited 1 times, 15 visits today)

Post Category: Featured News, News, Results     Tags: , ,

More from my site

Leave a Reply

Gerweck Report Podcast

Latest Episode

1/4/18 Impact Wrestling conference call with Johnny Impact & Eli Drake

Download View All

Subscribe to Gerweck Report Podcast

Additional ways to follow GRP

Love what you're reading? Help support GERWECK.net

DONATE with Paypal