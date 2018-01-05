John Cena Will Be at Fastlane Pay-Per-View March 11th

It’s been announced that 16-time World Champion John Cena will be at the WWE Fastlane pay-per-view on March 11th, in Columbus, Ohio. Fastlane will be a SmackDown-exclusive pay-per-view this year, after being a RAW pay-per-view in 2017. Cena, a ‘free agent’ has appeared on both RAW and SmackDown Live for the past few months. He was on Team SmackDown at Survivor Series in November.

JUST ANNOUNCED – Special Guest Appearance by JOHN CENA at WWE FASTLANE Sunday March 11 at Nationwide Arena. Choose your seats now! https://t.co/Fl2nadg1Zd pic.twitter.com/CVw489adzS — Nationwide Arena (@NationwideArena) January 5, 2018

(Visited 1 times, 20 visits today)