John Cena Will Be at Fastlane Pay-Per-View March 11th

Jan 5, 2018 - by Bill Fenbers

It’s been announced that 16-time World Champion John Cena will be at the WWE Fastlane pay-per-view on March 11th, in Columbus, Ohio.  Fastlane will be a SmackDown-exclusive pay-per-view this year, after being a RAW pay-per-view in 2017.  Cena, a ‘free agent’ has appeared on both RAW and SmackDown Live for the past few months.  He was on Team SmackDown at Survivor Series in November.

(Visited 1 times, 20 visits today)

Post Category: News     Tags: ,

More from my site

One Response

  1. Mike says:
    January 5, 2018 at 5:18 pm

    ‘free agent’ lol. He should be a free agent with how boring he is

Leave a Reply

Gerweck Report Podcast

Latest Episode

1/4/18 Impact Wrestling conference call with Johnny Impact & Eli Drake

Download View All

Subscribe to Gerweck Report Podcast

Additional ways to follow GRP

Love what you're reading? Help support GERWECK.net

DONATE with Paypal