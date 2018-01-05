Jericho attacks his next target in NJPW at New Year’s Dash Show

– With his Kenny Omega match done and dusted, Chris Jericho moved over to the next target in New Japan Pro Wrestling, attacking Tetsuya Naito at the end of the New Year’s Dash show at the Korakuen Hall in Tokyo, Japan. Jericho only appeared after the main event was over, surprising Naito with an attack from behind. Naito wrestled Okada in the main event of Thursday’s Wrestle Kingdom 12 and over the past few weeks traded barbs with Jericho on Twitter as both argued who the real main event of WK12 was. The two eventually got separated after brawling and then Naito spit in Jericho’s face. The brawl resumed after that with chaos around the ring. Before being taken to the back, Naito took a chair and sat down, inviting Jericho to come get some more.

