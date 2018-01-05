Fifth Team Announced for the WWE Mixed Match Challenge

Jan 5, 2018 - by Michael Riba

Jimmy Uso and Naomi are the fifth team announced for the WWE Mixed Match Challenge. They join the already announced teams of Alexa Bliss and Braun Strowman, Charlotte Flair and Bobby Roode, Sasha Banks and Finn Balor, and Lana and Rusev.

