Fifth Team Announced for the WWE Mixed Match Challenge

BREAKING: Get ready to feel that DAY ONE GLOW because #JimmyUso and @NaomiWWE are teaming up for @WWE Mixed Match Challenge! #WWEMMC https://t.co/t833e5JmFz — WWE (@WWE) January 5, 2018

Jimmy Uso and Naomi are the fifth team announced for the WWE Mixed Match Challenge. They join the already announced teams of Alexa Bliss and Braun Strowman, Charlotte Flair and Bobby Roode, Sasha Banks and Finn Balor, and Lana and Rusev.

Stay tuned to gerweck.net as more pairings are announced.

