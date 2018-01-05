Female of the year
2017 – GERWECK.NET Year End Awards — Female of the year
Asuka (45%, 130 Votes)
Alexa Bliss (29%, 83 Votes)
Charlotte (7%, 21 Votes)
Rosemary (5%, 15 Votes)
Kairi Sane (3%, 9 Votes)
Toni Storm (2%, 7 Votes)
Naomi (2%, 5 Votes)
Ember Moon (2%, 5 Votes)
Mercedes Martinez (1%, 4 Votes)
Natalya (1%, 4 Votes)
Shayna Baszler (1%, 3 Votes)
Total Voters: 286
Past winners:
2016 – Sexy Starr
2015 – Sasha Banks
2014 – Charlotte
2013 – AJ Lee
2012 – AJ Lee
2011 – Mickie James
