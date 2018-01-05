Female of the year

Jan 5, 2018 - by Steve Gerweck

2017 – GERWECK.NET Year End Awards — Female of the year

Asuka (45%, 130 Votes)
Alexa Bliss (29%, 83 Votes)
Charlotte (7%, 21 Votes)
Rosemary (5%, 15 Votes)
Kairi Sane (3%, 9 Votes)
Toni Storm (2%, 7 Votes)
Naomi (2%, 5 Votes)
Ember Moon (2%, 5 Votes)
Mercedes Martinez (1%, 4 Votes)
Natalya (1%, 4 Votes)
Shayna Baszler (1%, 3 Votes)

Total Voters: 286

Past winners:
2016 – Sexy Starr
2015 – Sasha Banks
2014 – Charlotte
2013 – AJ Lee
2012 – AJ Lee
2011 – Mickie James

(Visited 1 times, 8 visits today)

Post Category: Featured News, News     Tags: , ,

More from my site

Leave a Reply

Gerweck Report Podcast

Latest Episode

1/4/18 Impact Wrestling conference call with Johnny Impact & Eli Drake

Download View All

Subscribe to Gerweck Report Podcast

Additional ways to follow GRP

Love what you're reading? Help support GERWECK.net

DONATE with Paypal