205 Live non-televised live event in Rhode Island cancelled

Jan 5, 2018 - by Colin Vassallo

The 205 Live non-televised live event which was scheduled to take place on Friday, January 19 has been canceled. The show was being held at The Ryan Center on the campus of the University of Rhode Island. All tickets for this event will be fully refunded. According to the website, the event was canceled “due to routing and scheduling issues,” or in other straight-forward terms, low ticket sales. The Ryan Center is an 8,000-seater basketball arena. The other shows on January 20 in Lowell, Massachusetts at the Lowell Auditorium, and on Sunday, January 21 in Poughkeepsie, New York at the Mid Hudson Civic Center are still a go as of today.

(Visited 1 times, 13 visits today)

Post Category: Featured News, News     Tags:

More from my site

Leave a Reply

Gerweck Report Podcast

Latest Episode

1/4/18 Impact Wrestling conference call with Johnny Impact & Eli Drake

Download View All

Subscribe to Gerweck Report Podcast

Additional ways to follow GRP

Love what you're reading? Help support GERWECK.net

DONATE with Paypal