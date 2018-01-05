205 Live non-televised live event in Rhode Island cancelled

The 205 Live non-televised live event which was scheduled to take place on Friday, January 19 has been canceled. The show was being held at The Ryan Center on the campus of the University of Rhode Island. All tickets for this event will be fully refunded. According to the website, the event was canceled “due to routing and scheduling issues,” or in other straight-forward terms, low ticket sales. The Ryan Center is an 8,000-seater basketball arena. The other shows on January 20 in Lowell, Massachusetts at the Lowell Auditorium, and on Sunday, January 21 in Poughkeepsie, New York at the Mid Hudson Civic Center are still a go as of today.

