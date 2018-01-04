TrumpMania: Vince McMahon, WWE and the making of America’s 45th President now available

Lavie Margolin sent in:

I am excited to announce that my book, TrumpMania, is now available:

TrumpMania: Vince McMahon, WWE and the making of America’s 45th President

The bluster and bravado that Trump witnessed at several WrestleManias, whether from a front row seat or inside the ring, surely lent a hand to his memorable electoral debate oratories. TrumpMania is the story, on screen and off, of the mutually beneficial business and personal relationship between Donald Trump, Vince & Linda McMahon and the WWF/WWE. No matter what side of the political aisle you sit on, it would be hard to deny that Vince McMahon had some hand in the election of the 45th President of the United States, Donald J. Trump.

Author: Lavie Margolin

Editor: John Lister

Illustrations (cover & chapter): Box Brown

(Visited 1 times, 13 visits today)