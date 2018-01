GLOW Legend Mountain Fiji Has Died

Our condolences to the friends and family of Mountain Fiji on her passing yesterday at the age of 60. Fiji, real name Emily Dole, was an excellent amateur athlete who qualified for the Olympic trials in shotput back in 1982 before going the Gorgeous Ladies Of Wrestling (GLOW) a few years later. She also made cameos in TV shows like Mama’s Family and films like Son in Law outside of her wrestling career.

source: angrymarks.com

