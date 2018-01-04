Current Teams for WWE’s Mixed Match Challenge

WWE has announced four of the teams that will participate in the first-ever Mixed Match Challenge, which beings on January 16th. The four confirmed teams are as follows:

1. Alexa Bliss and Braun Strowman

2. Charlotte Flair and Bobby Roode

3. Sasha Banks and Finn Balor

4. Lana and Rusev

The other Raw Superstars who have yet to be paired up are Alicia Fox, Asuka, Bayley, Nia Jax, Goldust, The Miz, Enzo Amore’s yet-to-be-determined replacement, and one of Samoa Joe, Elias, or Jason Jordan (decided by a fan vote).

The other Smackdown Superstars who have yet to be paired up are Becky Lynch, Carmella, Naomi, Natalya, Jimmy Uso, Sami Zayn, Shinsuke Nakamura, and one member of the New Day (decided by a fan vote).

Stay tuned as the final teams are announced before the tournament begins. Also, be sure to join us when the tournament begins as we will be providing coverage of each episode, live, as they air on Facebook.

