1/4/18 Impact Wrestling conference call with Johnny Impact & Eli Drake

Via Impact Wrestling press release:

To kick off 2018, reigning Impact Global Champion Eli Drake and one of the top contenders for his title, Johnny Impact, will be the special guests, together, on the weekly IMPACT Wrestling Media Teleconference.

Drake and Impact will, no doubt, pull no punches in this no-holds-barred media session as this duo, and the entire IMPACT Wrestling roster, prepares for the much-anticipated Impact TV Tapings, set for Jan. 10-15, at The Impact Zone on the backlot of Universal Studios Florida.

Drake told the world that he would walk into Ottawa this past November as The Champion, and that he would leave Canada as The Champion. He did just that. But can he do the same in sunny Orlando, with Johnny Impact, Alberto El Patron and others gunning for the prestigious Impact Global Championship?

